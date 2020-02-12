Attempted murder charge dismissed in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- An attempted murder charge filed against an 18-year-old man arrested after a January shooting has been dismissed because the victim has indicated someone else may have pulled the trigger.
Matthew Bol was arrested after a female was shot during an altercation that occurred at about 11:48 p.m. Jan. 31 near West Seventh and Sioux streets.
Bol was accused of firing several shots into a crowd of people, striking the woman in the right leg and shattering her femur. An adult male also was shot, but court documents do not implicate Bol in that shooting.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Terry Ganzel filed a motion to dismiss charges against Bol on Tuesday, saying that the victim has identified another person as the possible shooter. Because of that information, the state has insufficient evidence to convict Bol and further evidence and witnesses will be needed.
A male victim was transported to a hospital for emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition. A female victim later arrived at a hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening, gunshot wound.