Attempted murder charges dropped against Fordyce man accused of stabbing

No explanation was included among online court filings for the amended and dropped charges. Matney did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Friday.

A pretrial conference in Haug's case is scheduled for Monday. His trial is set for July 20.

Haug is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.

Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended in Cedar County after a motor vehicle collision in which he was injured. He is accused of attempting to strike a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.

Haug was hospitalized for about three weeks in Omaha before he was returned to Cedar County.

Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.