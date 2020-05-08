Attempted murder charges dropped against Fordyce man accused of stabbing

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Attempted murder charges have been dropped against a Fordyce, Nebraska, man accused of stabbing another man and later trying to hit a sheriff's deputy with a vehicle while fleeing authorities.
Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney filed an amended information Wednesday in Cedar County District Court charging Kevin Haug, 45, with first-degree assault, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and two counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle.
One count of attempted murder was dropped and a second attempted murder charge was amended to one of the attempted assault charges. The other attempted assault charge was amended from assault on an officer using a motor vehicle. Charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief were dropped.
No explanation was included among online court filings for the amended and dropped charges. Matney did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Friday.
A pretrial conference in Haug's case is scheduled for Monday. His trial is set for July 20.
Haug is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home July 2 and stabbing Jimmy Olson, then fleeing.
Haug was located later that night, when he rammed a police car in Yankton, South Dakota, in a stolen U-Haul truck and led authorities on a chase across the Missouri River into Nebraska. He was apprehended in Cedar County after a motor vehicle collision in which he was injured. He is accused of attempting to strike a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and injuring a second deputy by running into his vehicle.
Haug was hospitalized for about three weeks in Omaha before he was returned to Cedar County.
Olson underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen and was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.
