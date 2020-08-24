 Skip to main content
Attempted robbery suspect arrested in Sioux City after extensive search
Attempted robbery suspect arrested in Sioux City after extensive search

SIOUX CITY -- An attempted robbery suspect was taken into custody in Sioux City on Friday following an extensive search by multiple law enforcement personnel.

Larry Dean Robertson Jr., 27, of Crookston, Minnesota, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of attempted robbery in the second degree, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

larry robertson jr.

On Friday, Woodbury County deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 134 on Interstate 29. Robertson's vehicle was northbound in the southbound lane of traffic on the interstate when it crashed into a southbound vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Following the crash, Robertson allegedly attempted to get into two other vehicle that stopped to assist with the traffic accident. He wasn't successful and fled on foot into the cornfield.

After a search that involved a drone as well as K-9s, Crookson was apprehended in the 1500 block of 275th Street with the assistance of the public.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into this case in ongoing.     

