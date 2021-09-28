Attorney wants suspects tried separately in Dickinson County murder case

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The attorney for a woman charged with the slaying of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman wants his client to be tried separately from her co-defendant.

Trying both suspects at the same time would expose Allison Decker to prejudicial evidence that could wrongly implicate her if admitted into evidence without co-defendant Justice Berntson taking the stand to testify, Decker's attorney Edward Bjornstad, of Spirit Lake, said in a motion to sever filed Monday.

Decker, 26, and Berntson, 24, both have pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft in connection with the Dec. 21 death of Angel Bastman, 25, of Lake Park, Iowa.

Both are scheduled to stand trial Oct. 19 in Dickinson County District Court, though it's likely the trial date will be continued because of the amount of pretrial preparation remaining.

Bjornstad also moved to have Decker tried on each count separately because, he said, the alleged crimes did not arise from the same circumstances or were not part of the same plan.