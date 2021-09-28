Attorney wants suspects tried separately in Dickinson County murder case

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The attorney for a woman charged with the slaying of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman wants his client to be tried separately from her co-defendant.
Trying both suspects at the same time would expose Allison Decker to prejudicial evidence that could wrongly implicate her if admitted into evidence without co-defendant Justice Berntson taking the stand to testify, Decker's attorney Edward Bjornstad, of Spirit Lake, said in a motion to sever filed Monday.
Decker, 26, and Berntson, 24, both have pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft in connection with the Dec. 21 death of Angel Bastman, 25, of Lake Park, Iowa.
Both are scheduled to stand trial Oct. 19 in Dickinson County District Court, though it's likely the trial date will be continued because of the amount of pretrial preparation remaining.
Bjornstad also moved to have Decker tried on each count separately because, he said, the alleged crimes did not arise from the same circumstances or were not part of the same plan.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko has resisted the motion to sever the co-defendants, saying both have taken responsibility and neither implicates the other. In her resistance to sever the charges against Decker, Krisko said that if it were not for the conspiracy to commit a theft, the two would not have been in Bastman's home, where she was killed.
Krisko on Tuesday requested a hearing so a judge may determine if Bjornstad has a conflict of interest in representing Decker because he represented Berntson in a felony case two years ago.
Bastman's body was found Dec. 22 at her home at 104 Maple Ave. According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Authorities have declined to comment on the cause of death.
Berntson was arrested in Sioux City four days later after leading Sioux City police on a pursuit in a rental car that had gone missing from Bastman's home.
Court documents say that Berntson and Decker both were found in possession of property belonging to Bastman and her family. Witnesses and electronic communications records showed that both Berntson and Decker made statements that they were involved in Bastman's death.
Both remain in custody in the Dickinson County Jail on $1 million bonds.