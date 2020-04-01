Attorney wants teen charged in fatal Mapleton shooting prosecuted as juvenile

According to a complaint filed by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent L.M. Olesen, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were in a detached garage working on a demolition derby car.

Olesen said in the complaint that Hopkins and one of the 14-year-olds were playing with an unloaded 20-gauge pump-action shotgun, pointing it at others and pulling the trigger.

Neubaum told the two several times to stop playing with the gun, the complaint said. He became angry when they wouldn't listen and threatened to retrieve a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from the car.

According to the complaint, Neubaum pulled the shotgun from the rear of the driver's side of the car and moved toward the front tire area on the driver's side. Hopkins, who was holding the 20-gauge shotgun and standing at the front corner of the car on the passenger side, knelt down in front of the car and Neubaum pointed his shotgun at him and fired the fatal shot.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner ruled Hopkins' death a homicide.

After his arrest, Neubaum was transported to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux City and was ordered held on $1 million cash or surety bond.

