Attorney wants teen charged in fatal Mapleton shooting prosecuted as juvenile
Attorney wants teen charged in fatal Mapleton shooting prosecuted as juvenile

ONAWA, Iowa -- The attorney for a 17-year-old boy charged in the shooting death of Mapleton, Iowa, teenager wants the boy to be prosecuted as a juvenile rather than as an adult.

Public defender Laury Lau on Wednesday filed a motion to transfer the jurisdiction of Jay Lee Neubam's case to Monona County Juvenile Court.

Neubaum was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the January shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins, who died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson scheduled a hearing on Lau's motion for June 1 in Monona County District Court.

Mapleton police responded to a report of a shooting on Jan. 31 at a home in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, where Neubaum lived with his grandmother.

According to a complaint filed by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent L.M. Olesen, Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were in a detached garage working on a demolition derby car.

Olesen said in the complaint that Hopkins and one of the 14-year-olds were playing with an unloaded 20-gauge pump-action shotgun, pointing it at others and pulling the trigger.

Neubaum told the two several times to stop playing with the gun, the complaint said. He became angry when they wouldn't listen and threatened to retrieve a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from the car.

According to the complaint, Neubaum pulled the shotgun from the rear of the driver's side of the car and moved toward the front tire area on the driver's side. Hopkins, who was holding the 20-gauge shotgun and standing at the front corner of the car on the passenger side, knelt down in front of the car and Neubaum pointed his shotgun at him and fired the fatal shot.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner ruled Hopkins' death a homicide.

After his arrest, Neubaum was transported to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux City and was ordered held on $1 million cash or surety bond.

