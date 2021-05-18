Attorneys at Onawa teen's murder trial give differing explanations of fatal shooting

Neubaum became upset, McConeghey said, when Hopkins and the other boys began pointing an unloaded shotgun at each other and pulling the trigger, even after Neubaum told them to stop. He became so angry, McConeghey said, that he retrieved a loaded shotgun, shouldered the weapon and fired the shot, which passed through the car and struck Hopkins in the head. He would later tell police that he was pointing the gun at the floor, trying to put the safety on, when the shot fired, ricocheted off the floor and hit Hopkins. McConeghey said Neubaum also burned his fingertips to obscure his fingerprints.