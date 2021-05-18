Attorneys at Onawa teen's murder trial give differing explanations of fatal shooting

ONAWA, Iowa -- Jurors chosen for Jay Lee Neubaum's trial must decide whether his fatal shooting of a fellow teenager was a deliberate act committed in anger or a horrible accident.
Lawyers gave differing versions of what they believe the evidence will show in their opening statements made Tuesday afternoon in Monona County District Court during the first day of Neubaum's trial.
Neubaum, 18, of Onawa, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins.
Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey first painted a picture for jurors, telling them that Neubaum, Hopkins and two other teenage boys were in the garage at Neubaum's grandmother's home in Mapleton, Iowa, that night working on a demolition derby car.
Neubaum became upset, McConeghey said, when Hopkins and the other boys began pointing an unloaded shotgun at each other and pulling the trigger, even after Neubaum told them to stop. He became so angry, McConeghey said, that he retrieved a loaded shotgun, shouldered the weapon and fired the shot, which passed through the car and struck Hopkins in the head. He would later tell police that he was pointing the gun at the floor, trying to put the safety on, when the shot fired, ricocheted off the floor and hit Hopkins. McConeghey said Neubaum also burned his fingertips to obscure his fingerprints.
"The evidence in this case will show the defendant shot and killed Joseph Hopkins. He did it because he was mad at him and because Joe wouldn't listen to him," McConeghey said.
Public defender Laury Lau told jurors McConeghey was correct in saying that a single shot was fired, that it passed through the car and struck Hopkins. But Hopkins' death was the result of four teenage boys passing guns around and dry firing them.
"Joseph Hopkins died in a terrible, horrific accident," Lau said.
Lau described a setting in which the boys spent several hours working on the car, taking videos and posting them on social media and eating snacks. At some point, a shotgun was retrieved, and the boys took turns firing it. The two other eyewitnesses exited the garage, Lau said, leaving Neubaum and Hopkins alone. Lau said Neubaum was not upset with Hopkins and did not deliberately shoot him.
"What we have here is a bunch of teenage boys in a garage, working on a car, sending Snapchat videos. ... What happened was a horrible, tragic accident," Lau said.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Neubaum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
The prosecution will call its first witness when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.