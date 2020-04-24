Aug. 11 trial set for Mapleton teen charged in shooting death

ONAWA, Iowa -- A trial for an Onawa teenager charged with murder for fatally shooting another teen has been set for Aug. 11.
Neubaum, 17, earlier this month pleaded not guilty in Monona District Court to first-degree murder. He posted a $50,000 surety bond to secure his release from custody in that case.
Hopkins is accused of shooting 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins on Jan. 31 in a garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton. According to court documents, Neubaum became angry with Hopkins because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun from the demolition derby car on which they were working on and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.
Neubaum also faces accusations that he sexually assaulted seven girls ranging in age from 13 to 16. According to complaints, Neubaum of raping six teenage girls and forcing sexual contact with the seventh. The alleged incidents occurred in September, November, February and March in Mapleton, some at the home where Neubaum was staying at the time and some at the alleged victims' homes. One of the incidents occurred inside a vehicle.
Neubaum's attorney is seeking to have Neubaum tried in both cases as a juvenile, rather than as an adult. A hearing on that request is set for June 1.
