Aug. 11 trial set for Mapleton teen charged in shooting death

Neubaum, 17, earlier this month pleaded not guilty in Monona District Court to first-degree murder. He posted a $50,000 surety bond to secure his release from custody in that case.

Hopkins is accused of shooting 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins on Jan. 31 in a garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton. According to court documents, Neubaum became angry with Hopkins because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun from the demolition derby car on which they were working on and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.