STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An Aurelia, Iowa faces multiple felony charges after allegedly forging and cashing checks drawn on 13 occasions from the United Bank of Iowa.
The checks, totaling more than $3,400, were cashed between Aug. 31 and Oct. 16.
Following an investigation, the Storm Lake Police Department issued warrants, charging Jason Hastings, 38, with ongoing criminal conduct (class D felony); theft in the second degree (class D felony); and 13 counts of forgery (class D felony).
On Nov. 24, Storm Lake Police were advised that Hastings had been arrested on outstanding warrants in Cherokee County, Iowa. He was then booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Cherokee County Sheriff''s Department and the Aurelia Police Department in this case.