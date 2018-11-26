Try 3 months for $3

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An Aurelia, Iowa, man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly forging and cashing checks drawn on 13 occasions from the United Bank of Iowa.

The checks, totaling more than $3,400, were cashed between Aug. 31 and Oct. 16.

Following an investigation, the Storm Lake Police Department issued warrants, charging Jason Hastings, 38, with ongoing criminal conduct (class D felony); theft in the second degree (class D felony); and 13 counts of forgery (class D felony).

On Nov. 24, Storm Lake Police were advised that Hastings had been arrested on outstanding warrants in Cherokee County, Iowa. He was then booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Cherokee County Sheriff''s Department and the Aurelia Police Department in this case. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments