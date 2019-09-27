STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An Aurelia, Iowa, man has been placed on probation for fraudulently depositing checks electronically.
District Judge Don Courtney on Thursday suspended a 25-year prison sentence and placed Jason Hastings on five years probation. Hastings also must pay $4,250.77 in restitution to United Bank of Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Hastings, 39, pleaded guilty in April in Buena Vista County District Court to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and two counts of forgery. As part of a plea agreement, 13 counts of forgery were dismissed.
Hastings was arrested in November after a Storm Lake, Iowa, police investigation showed that Hastings electronically deposited 13 checks, knowing they had been previously deposited, drawn from United Bank of Iowa from July 30, 2018, through Sept. 19, 2018.