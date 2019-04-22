STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An Aurelia, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently depositing checks electronically.
Jason Hastings, 39, entered his plea in Buena Vista County District Court to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and two counts of forgery. Sentencing was set for June 3.
Storm Lake police arrested Hastings in November. According to court documents, Hastings electronically deposited 13 checks totaling $3,826, knowing they had been previously deposited, drawn from United Bank of Iowa from July 30 through Sept. 19.