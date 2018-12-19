STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An Aurelia, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to fraudulently depositing several checks during a two-month period.
Jason Hastings, 38, entered his written plea Tuesday in Buena Vista County District Court to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and 15 counts of forgery.
According to court documents and Storm Lake police, Hastings electronically deposited 13 checks, knowing they had been previously deposited, drawn from United Bank of Iowa from July 30 through Sept. 19. The checks totaled $3,826.
Storm Lake Police arrested Hastings on Nov. 24 after they had been informed he had been arrested on outstanding warrants in Cherokee County.