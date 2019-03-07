SPENCER, Iowa -- Two men and a woman were arrested in Spencer Wednesday after authorities found more than a pound of marijuana and other marijuana-related items at a residence.
According to a press release from the Spencer Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spencer Police officers and Clay County deputies executed a search warrant at 415 4th Ave. W #1 in Spencer. They found more than a pound of marijuana, nearly two dozen THC vape cartridges and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
21-year-old Jose Ramirez and 18-year-old Kennedy Runkle, both of Spencer, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (a class D felony), possession of THC (a serious misdemeanor), failure to affix a drug tax stamp (a class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor).
18-year-old Juan Perez of Spencer was charged with possession of THC (a serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana second offense (an aggravated misdemeanor).
All three were taken to the Clay County Jail.