EMERSON, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man was arrested Sunday night after being accused of abducting his daughter and assaulting family members with a firearm.
Jose Salud Ibarra, 40, was taken into custody after Dakota County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to an ATV being stolen on the 2300 block of Highway 75, shortly after 7 p.m.
The ATV owner followed the ATV driven by Ibarra into a field. Deputies spotted the stolen four-wheeler traveling east in the 2100 block of Highway 35. After Ibarra noticed law enforcement, he attempted to turn the ATV around, causing it to flip.
Ibarra was armed with a handgun, a rifle and several knives, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. He was transported to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's by Emerson Rescue for medical observation.
Earlier on Sunday, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Ibarra.
At 9:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Highway 35 and Perry Avenue, near Emerson, where Ibarra was said to be traveling westbound with his family.
After going off the road due to weather, Ibarra's vehicle got stuck. He and his 12-year-old daughter went for help.
Meanwhile, the family was able to free the vehicle, drove back to South Sioux City and alerted authorities. Subsequently, the daughter escaped and was located by deputies.
Once he is medically cleared, Ibarra will be taken to the Dakota County Jail, where he faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.