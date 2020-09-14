Authorities change Sioux City businessman's cause of death from homicide to 'undetermined'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After a lengthy investigation, state authorities have revised the cause of a suspicious 2019 death of a Sioux City businessman to "undetermined."

Nearly 11 months ago, officials had ruled the death of David Davenport as a homicide.

Davenport, 66, died Oct. 25 at a Sioux City hospital, a day after he was found unresponsive at a rental home at his property at 6533 Morningside Ave. Because the property has two residences, first responders initially had difficulty finding the address where they received a 911 call of a "man down."

His obituary had listed the cause of death as a stroke. Because a fire broke out in the garage of the main residence two days after his death, local authorities acknowledged the death was suspicious and was under investigation.