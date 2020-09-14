Authorities change Sioux City businessman's cause of death from homicide to 'undetermined'

SIOUX CITY -- After a lengthy investigation, state authorities have revised the cause of a suspicious 2019 death of a Sioux City businessman to "undetermined."
Nearly 11 months ago, officials had ruled the death of David Davenport as a homicide.
Davenport, 66, died Oct. 25 at a Sioux City hospital, a day after he was found unresponsive at a rental home at his property at 6533 Morningside Ave. Because the property has two residences, first responders initially had difficulty finding the address where they received a 911 call of a "man down."
His obituary had listed the cause of death as a stroke. Because a fire broke out in the garage of the main residence two days after his death, local authorities acknowledged the death was suspicious and was under investigation.
Investigators spoke with medical staff at Mercy Hospital who said Davenport suffered severe head trauma, but they did not have any explanation for the injuries. His death was ruled a homicide after the state Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny performed an autopsy on Oct. 28 and ruled he died of blunt-force trauma.
Local and state officials continued to investigate the death and followed up on several leads, including numerous interviews, documents and evidence analyzed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Criminal Laboratory, according to a news release Monday from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
In August, investigators met with members of the state Medical Examiner's office, the news release said. On Sept. 2, after reviewing all the facts and findings from the investigation, the state Medical Examiner's office revised Davenport's manner of death, ruling it as undetermined.
The news release said anyone with information related the case should contact the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office at 712-279-6010, or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Davenport owned a Sioux City real estate firm for many years. His father, Fred Davenport Jr., who died at age 94 in December 2013, was a prominent local developer for decades.
