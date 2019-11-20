You are the owner of this article.
Authorities continue to investigate death of Sioux City businessman David Davenport
Authorities continue to investigate death of Sioux City businessman David Davenport

Dave Davenport house (copy)

Authorities said Wednesday David Davenport's death was the result of blunt force trauma. First responders found him at this house on Oct. 24. Unidentified tenants rented the house from Davenport, who lived in a larger home on the same lot at 6533 Morningside Ave.

 Mason Dockter

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities are continuing their probe into the untimely death of Sioux City businessman David Davenport, who died Oct. 25 of what has been described as blunt-force trauma. 

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said Wednesday that investigators have no new information to share at this time. 

"We're continuing to work it, and following up on everything that we have to follow up," Drew said. "They're diligently working." 

Davenport, 66, was found in a rental home at his property at 6533 Morningside Ave. Because the property has two residences -- a smaller rental house and a main house -- first responders initially had difficulty finding the right location. 

A fire, thought to be unrelated, broke out in the garage of the main residence on the property two days after his death, on Oct. 27. 

His obituary  said he died of a stroke. The following week, authorities acknowledged that the death was suspicious and was under investigation. 

His death was ruled a homicide after the Iowa Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny performed an autopsy on Oct. 28. 

