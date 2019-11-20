Authorities continue to investigate death of Sioux City businessman David Davenport

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities are continuing their probe into the untimely death of Sioux City businessman David Davenport, who died Oct. 25 of what has been described as blunt-force trauma.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said Wednesday that investigators have no new information to share at this time.

"We're continuing to work it, and following up on everything that we have to follow up," Drew said. "They're diligently working."

Davenport, 66, was found in a rental home at his property at 6533 Morningside Ave. Because the property has two residences -- a smaller rental house and a main house -- first responders initially had difficulty finding the right location.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire, thought to be unrelated, broke out in the garage of the main residence on the property two days after his death, on Oct. 27.