Authorities ID 35-year-old fatally shot by deputies in Sgt. Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot by a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy last week.

Michael Scott Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff, died Wednesday at MercyOne Siouxland hospital after he was shot earlier in the evening at the Woodford Mobile Home Park, 501 B St.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the names of the deputies involved in the shooting and other details are not being released at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Two sheriff's deputies and a Sergeant Bluff police officer responded to a call at 5:45 p.m. from someone reporting a male suspect trying to force his way into a mobile home.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan has said that when officers arrived, the suspect immediately advanced on them with a tire iron.

One of the deputies fired his Taser, striking the suspect but not stopping him. The second deputy shot Meredith after being struck in the arm with the tire iron.

The injured deputy was treated and released from UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the DCI investigates the incident. Sheehan has not said how many shots were fired.

Sheehan said his office also will review the deputies' actions and their adherence to department policies. All officers at the scene were wearing body cameras, and the incident was captured on video.

