Authorities ID Kingsley woman found Monday

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- An autopsy has been scheduled for a Kingsley woman whose death is considered suspicious.

At 11:38 a.m. Monday, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was alerted to an unresponsive person at a residence on the 100 block of W. Third St. Emergency personnel discovered Claudia Ferguson, 54, at the residence.

A preliminary investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Kingsley Police and Plymouth County Medical Examiner Dr. Sheila Holcomb concluded the death was suspicious and additional investigation was warranted.

An autopsy will be performed with the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa.

