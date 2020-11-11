 Skip to main content
Authorities ID victim in fatal Tuesday crash near Le Mars
Authorities ID victim in fatal Tuesday crash near Le Mars

LE MARS,  Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a Tuesday morning crash along U.S. Highway 75 near Le Mars.

Saul Medina Gonzaga, 27, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at Floyd Valley Healthcare, shortly after arriving there, via the Le Mars Ambulance Service.

Sheriff's officials said a vehicle was traveling north, hit ice and snow and rolled into the east ditch. Gonzaga was ejected from the back seat of the vehicle. 

The driver, Carlos Gomez, and front seat passenger, Antonio Higveron Lonjinos, both of Omaha, were treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, the sheriff's office and the Le Mars Police Office said. Snow and icy conditions were believed to be a factor in the accident.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
