Authorities ID victim in fatal Tuesday crash near Le Mars

Sheriff's officials said a vehicle was traveling north, hit ice and snow and rolled into the east ditch. Gonzaga was ejected from the back seat of the vehicle.

The driver, Carlos Gomez, and front seat passenger, Antonio Higveron Lonjinos, both of Omaha, were treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, the sheriff's office and the Le Mars Police Office said. Snow and icy conditions were believed to be a factor in the accident.