Authorities identify victim, man arrested in fatal Plymouth County shooting

MERRILL, Iowa -- Law enforcement authorities have named the accused shooter and the man killed in an incident in the Merrill home where both men lived.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office in a Tuesday release said Kevin Leroy Juzek, 51, was found dead with a gunshot wound just before noon Monday at a Merrill home.

Thomas Jordan Knapp, 81, was taken into custody without incident, and has been charged with domestic assault while displaying or with use of a weapon. Knapp is being held in Plymouth County Jail on $5,000 bond.

An autopsy of Juzek will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call concerning a domestic dispute in the 20000 block of Echo Road, as a female said she was being assaulted at the residence.

While law enforcement officers were en route, it was reported that someone had been shot. When law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, they believed the shooter was still inside the home.

