Authorities identify victim, man arrested in fatal Plymouth County shooting

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
MERRILL, Iowa -- Law enforcement authorities have named the accused shooter and the man killed in an incident in the Merrill home where both men lived.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office in a Tuesday release said Kevin Leroy Juzek, 51, was found dead with a gunshot wound just before noon Monday at a Merrill home.
Thomas Jordan Knapp, 81, was taken into custody without incident, and has been charged with domestic assault while displaying or with use of a weapon. Knapp is being held in Plymouth County Jail on $5,000 bond.
An autopsy of Juzek will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call concerning a domestic dispute in the 20000 block of Echo Road, as a female said she was being assaulted at the residence.
While law enforcement officers were en route, it was reported that someone had been shot. When law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, they believed the shooter was still inside the home.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.