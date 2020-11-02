 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Vermillion
View Comments
alert

Authorities investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Vermillion

{{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy in Vermillion Monday. 

The Vermillion Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a child not breathing at a residence at 2:47 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the child deceased.

The cause of death and circumstances leading to the death are unknown and being investigated, according to the statement.

"Because of this, the investigation is being treated as a suspicious death," the statement said.

The Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation.

Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News