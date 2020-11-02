Authorities investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy in Vermillion Monday.

The Vermillion Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a child not breathing at a residence at 2:47 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the child deceased.

The cause of death and circumstances leading to the death are unknown and being investigated, according to the statement.

"Because of this, the investigation is being treated as a suspicious death," the statement said.

The Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation.

