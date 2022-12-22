Authorities investigating fatal pedestrian accident near Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night near Dakota City.

According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident in the 2000 block of highway 77 at 6:15 p.m.

The statement said Charles K. McWilliams, 75, of rural Dakota City, was crossing the highway to retrieve his mail when he was struck by a vehicle. McWilliams was found deceased when deputies arrived.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 402-494-7555.