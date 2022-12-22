Authorities investigating fatal pedestrian accident near Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night near Dakota City.
According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident in the 2000 block of highway 77 at 6:15 p.m.
The statement said Charles K. McWilliams, 75, of rural Dakota City, was crossing the highway to retrieve his mail when he was struck by a vehicle. McWilliams was found deceased when deputies arrived.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 402-494-7555.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.