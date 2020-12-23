 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating Lake Park homicide
Authorities investigating Lake Park homicide

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- State and local authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Lake Park as a homicide.

The Lake Park Police Department received a report of a homicide at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and responded to 104 Maple Ave., where they found a dead woman inside the home.

No other details are being released while the investigation continues. The Lake Park Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Dickinson County Attorney’s Office are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Park Police Department at (712) 336-2525 or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 336-2793.

