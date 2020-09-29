Authorities investigating Monday fire at FIMCO Industries

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- An investigation is continuing into a fire that occurred at FIMCO Industries on Monday night.

At around 8 p.m., the North Sioux City Fire Department was called to the blaze reported at FIMCO, a manufacturer of lawn and garden supplies.

Due to the copious amount of smoke inside the former Gateway "Mexico" building, the fire department requested mutual aid from Sergeant Bluff. Fire crews discovered plastic agricultural tanks on fire.

North Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Jim Christenson said the automatic sprinkler system helped the building maintain its structural integrity.

No one was injured in the blaze and no cause has been determined for the fire.

Christenson said firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.

