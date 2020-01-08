Authorities investigating woman's death near Macy

MACY, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found on the Omaha Indian Reservation near Macy.

The victim has been identified by several friends and family members on social media sites as Ashlea Aldrich.

Federal authorities would not confirm they were investigating a death or the location.

"Our team was on site. We're aware of the situation," Michele Stevenson, a spokeswoman in the FBI's Omaha office.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the federal authorities were in charge of the investigation.

On its Facebook page, the Omaha Tribe expressed its sadness, but did not reference a death.

"Today, we (are) filled with grief as a community," the statement said. "When our community hurts, we all hurt. May Wakonda give strength in this time of sorrow and sadness. May Wakonda help heal to those who mourn as it may take time. We take this time to send our condolences to the families affected. May you keep those who mourn in your thoughts and prayers as our hearts are broken."

