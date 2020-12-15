Authorities: Man arrested on suspicion of several Northwest Iowa vehicle thefts

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A man arrested after a car chase that proceeded through several Northwest Iowa counties is suspected in many vehicle thefts, a law enforcement official said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office in a Monday release announced the arrest of Bradley Kots, 24, of Sutherland, Iowa. The release said Kots was arrested Sunday after an extended pursuit that began after an Osceola County deputy received a report of Kots being in a Dodge vehicle that matched a stolen vehicle from near Spencer, Iowa.

Kots then attempted to elude being stopped, driving away and attempting to hide at a farm located on Oak Hill Avenue at the O’Brien/Osceola county line. He then drove into a ditch, damaging the vehicle, before striking the deputy's vehicle.

The release said Kots later drove into O'Brien and Clay counties. Kots was eventually stopped near Gernantown, Iowa, and taken into custody at O'Brien County Jail. He was cited for the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated, and the felony charges of second-degree theft and eluding.

The release said Kots is suspected of numerous vehicle thefts in Northwest Iowa and charges are pending the outcome of those investigations.

