Authorities: Northwest Iowa driver knocked car off jack onto man

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake woman was arrested on a felony driving charge, after authorities said she struck a car that was up on jack stands, which fell onto and injured a man.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office in a release announced the arrest of Shyanne Delgado, 27, for an incident that occurred at a residence on Paula Lane in the East Okoboji Beach area, in rural Spirit Lake.

Police said Delgado drove a 1998 Pontiac into a 2006 Chrysler, which was up on jacks, and which fell onto Jarred Snedeker, 28, of Spirit Lake. A bystander was able to place a jack under the car and lift it off Snedeker.

Snedeker was transported by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake with incapacitating injuries and later transferred to Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. The incident took place on Monday, and the release said Delgado was arrested Thursday on the charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and driving while under suspension.

