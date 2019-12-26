Authorities: Omaha man jailed after firing on Iowa trooper, may face attempted murder charge

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man was taken into custody Thursday morning after shooting at an Iowa state trooper, according to law enforcement officials. He is expected to face charges including attempted murder.
The incident took place around 10 a.m. Thursday near the water treatment plant at the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard, authorities said. An Iowa state trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered the vehicle's passenger, 27-year-old Anthony Walls of Omaha, had an active warrant for his arrest.
As the trooper prepared to take Walls into custody, he resisted and was tasered after a struggle, authorities said. He recovered and fled on foot, pursued by the trooper.
During the pursuit, Walls pulled a .380 automatic and fired two shots at the trooper, who did not return fire, authorities said. The trooper was not struck. Sioux City Police officers set up a perimeter to contain Walls.
Walls continued to flee east until about 10:20 a.m., when Sioux City Police officers forced him to the ground at gunpoint at the 3000 block of Lincoln Way.
At a press conference at the Sioux City Police Department Thursday afternoon, Trooper John Farley said he couldn't say with certainty all the charges Walls is expected to face.
"Not all of the charges, but, obviously, attempted murder will be one of them," Farley said.
The warrant for Walls' arrest was issued out of Omaha on charges of domestic violence and assault on a pregnant woman, Farley said.
The driver, who has not been identified and who apparently took a passive role in the encounter, was detained for questioning but not arrested.
Neither the suspects nor any officers were injured. Multiple local, state and federal agencies responded to the incident, which remains under investigation. Walls was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Correction: Updated information from the Iowa State Patrol indicates the trooper did not return fire in the exchange with the suspect. Previous information to the contrary from the ISP was reported in an earlier version of this story appearing online.
PREVIOUS STORY:
After a search in which Sioux City Police Department officers sought a fleeing man who had fired a gun Thursday morning, officials have apprehended the man.
Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the incident took place in the vicinity of the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard. The man was brought into custody about 10:30 a.m., after a pursuit of about one hour.
The incident is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, a police department tweet said.