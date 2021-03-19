 Skip to main content
Authorities probing fatal hit and run near Sibley
SIBLEY, Iowa -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run near Sibley.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a 911 caller reported a body on 170th Street about two miles west of Sbiley at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office and the Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate the matter, and no other information, including the victim's name, has been released.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
