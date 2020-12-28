Authorities release identity of Lake Park homicide victim

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a Lake Park woman whose death they are investigating as a homicide.

The Lake Park Police Department received a report of a homicide at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and responded to 104 Maple Ave., where they found 25-year-old Angel Bastman dead inside her home.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement Monday that investigators learned on Dec. 22 that Bastman had previously rented a vehicle in her name. Investigators were unable to locate that vehicle and placed a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the vehicle.

Four days later, Sioux City Police found the missing rental car driving in Sioux City and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated. The driver, later identified as Justice Berntson, 23, was involved in a traffic accident and charged with felony eluding and driving while barred by Sioux City Police. The death investigation of Bastman is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Lake Park Police Department at 712-336-2525, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 712-336-2793, or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 712-262-1873.

