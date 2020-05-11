You are the owner of this article.
Authorities release name of Sioux County shooting victim
IRETON, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a man who was found dead of a gunshot wound Saturday at a residence three miles northwest of Ireton. 

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the victim is Grant Wayne Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa. 

Gregg Winterfeld mugshot

Winterfeld

Gregg Winterfeld, 70, of Spirit Lake, has been charged with second-degree murder, a class B felony, in connection with Wilson's death. 

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, the shooting, which occurred at a residence in the 4500 block of Dove Ave., stemmed from an argument between Winterfeld and Wilson. During the argument Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22 caliber single shot revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a disturbance involving a shooting at the residence at 10:03 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found Wilson inside the residence dead of an apparent gunshot wound. One other person inside the residence at the time of the shooting was unharmed.

