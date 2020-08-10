Authorities see rise in sexual predators' activity during pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- As the coronavirus pandemic has forced children to stay at home, spending more time on their electronic devices, sexual predators are stepping up their efforts to reach out to them.
State and federal authorities have seen an increase in referrals concerning inappropriate online sexual contact with juveniles in recent months, said Tim Duax, bureau chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sioux City.
"Especially in this time when COVID has had people online probably more than they ever have been in their lives," Duax said. "We have seen more referrals. We have seen an uptick in cases."
Authorities used Monday's sentencing of Jeremy Kozak in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to raise awareness that sexual predators are taking advantage of the increasing use of social platforms to reach out to young people.
Kozak, 39, of Columbus, Nebraska, was sentenced to 128 months in prison for driving to Lakeside, Iowa, last summer to meet a girl he knew was 13 years old in order to engage in sexual activity. Authorities learned of his activities while investigating other inappropriate contacts adults had had with the girl. While reviewing her online records, they found messages containing graphic language and pictures from Kozak, who communicated under the user name "Boredguy4girls."
Investigators with the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation took over the girl's account and posed as her while continuing to communicate with Kozak. He was arrested Aug. 12, 2019, at a park where he had agreed to meet her. After initially being charged in Buena Vista County District Court, his case was transferred to federal court, where he pleaded guilty in March to attempted enticement of a minor and possession of ammunition by a person convicted of domestic violence. Kozak also was in contact with other young people, Duax said.
Duax encouraged parents to sit down with their children and review the apps on their phone, taking note of those that have communication and image-sharing capabilities and reviewing their child's user history. Sexual predators prefer to use apps in which messages and photos disappear quickly in order to cover their tracks, he said.
At the very least, Duax said, parents should speak with their children about the possibility of coming into contact with people like Kozak online.
"When you have young kids online, they are absolutely going to run into people like Mr. Kozak," Duax said.
