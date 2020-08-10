Authorities see rise in sexual predators' activity during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- As the coronavirus pandemic has forced children to stay at home, spending more time on their electronic devices, sexual predators are stepping up their efforts to reach out to them.

State and federal authorities have seen an increase in referrals concerning inappropriate online sexual contact with juveniles in recent months, said Tim Duax, bureau chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sioux City.

"Especially in this time when COVID has had people online probably more than they ever have been in their lives," Duax said. "We have seen more referrals. We have seen an uptick in cases."

Authorities used Monday's sentencing of Jeremy Kozak in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to raise awareness that sexual predators are taking advantage of the increasing use of social platforms to reach out to young people.

Kozak, 39, of Columbus, Nebraska, was sentenced to 128 months in prison for driving to Lakeside, Iowa, last summer to meet a girl he knew was 13 years old in order to engage in sexual activity. Authorities learned of his activities while investigating other inappropriate contacts adults had had with the girl. While reviewing her online records, they found messages containing graphic language and pictures from Kozak, who communicated under the user name "Boredguy4girls."