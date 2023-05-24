LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- Sac County authorities are seeking the public's help to provide information about an incident in which a man with life-threatening head injuries was found unresponsive in a Lake View street.

Stanley "Sam" Mortensen II, 50, was found at 1:04 a.m. Saturday lying in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. When first responders arrived, he was standing and leaning against his truck, which was parked in the middle of the street, but could not tell emergency responders what had happened.

He was transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City and later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital.

According to a news release from Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, police are aware Mortensen was involved in a verbal argument with a woman and a man who were both on a motorcycle.

Anyone with information about how Mortensen was injured can call the Sac County Sheriff's Office at (712) 662-7127.