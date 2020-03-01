Authorities seeking Pilger man after Thurston County jail escape

PENDER, Neb. -- Authorities are seeking a former Pilger, Nebraska resident after he reportedly escaped from the Thurston County Jail.

According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Cody Murphree escaped at around 1 p.m. Sunday from the jail in Pender. He was last seen wearing a white thermal top and shorts.

He was being held in the Thurston County Jail on charges in Wayne and Stanton counties, where he was awaiting sentencing on felony charges including being a felony in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.

Murphree, who is about 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighs around 140 pounds, has ties to the communities of Pilger and Norfolk. He should be considered dangerous, according to the press release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who has observed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

