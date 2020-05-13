You are the owner of this article.
Authorities: Shooting death of Merrill man ruled a homicide
MERRILL, Iowa -- The shooting death of a Merrill man has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's office said in a statement released Wednesday that 51-year-old Kevin Leroy Juzek died as a result of shotgun wounds to the abdomen and chest. The Iowa State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that the manner of death was homicide.

The sheriff's office said Thomas Jordan Knapp, 81, is a party of interest in the case. He continues to be held at the Plymouth County Jail on a charge of domestic assault while displaying or with use of a weapon. No additional charges have been filed against Knapp.

Juzek was found dead just before noon Monday at a residence in the 20000 block of Echo Road, where law enforcement officers responded to a call concerning a domestic dispute. 

According to a criminal complaint filed in Plymouth County District Court, the Plymouth County Communications Center received a 911 call from a victim stating that her husband, Knapp, was assaulting her and her son with a stick. 

The complaint said the female victim had injuries consistent with being struck with a stick. During the investigation, authorities also learned that Knapp pointed a firearm at the female victim during the course of the assault, according to the complaint.

