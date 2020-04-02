Authorities: South Dakota man accidentally shoots Lyon County man in the butt

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Mitchell, South Dakota, man is facing a misdemeanor firearms charge of accidentally shooting another man in the buttocks early Sunday morning while he was trying to disassemble a 9mm handgun in the victim's Rock Rapids home.
Lance Earl Morgan Bryant, 28, is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, a simple misdemeanor.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Lyon County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man suffering from a single gunshot wound at a residence in the 300 block of South Adams Street. Upon arrival, a deputy found the victim lying face down on his dining room floor with Bryant rendering aid to him by holding a towel to stop the bleeding from his buttocks. The complaint said Bryant, who was emanating a strong odor of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and compromised balance, admitted to accidentally discharging the handgun into the victim's buttocks while he was trying to break down the weapon.
Bryant submitted to a preliminary breath test, which indicated a breath alcohol concentration of 0.164 percent, according to the documents.
