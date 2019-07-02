SIOUX CITY -- An autopsy was completed Tuesday on a 16-month-old girl who died Sunday after she was left in a vehicle parked on the city's west side while temperatures were in the 90s.
In a press release, Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Groves said details beyond the completion of the autopsy cannot be shared. The autopsy was done at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
"We will give a further update as information can be released," Groves said Tuesday.
According to initial information from city police on Sunday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Rebecca Street for an unconscious child just before 4 p.m.
Police said the girl was left unattended in the vehicle. The child, who has not been identified, was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, where she was pronounced dead.
The hottest spell of summer 2019 in Sioux City occurred over the weekend. The city high temperature was 98 degrees Sunday, and with humidity factored in, the heat index was more than 100 during parts of the day.