SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman convicted for her role in a bank robbery is headed back to federal prison for leaving town while on supervised release from prison.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand on Wednesday sentenced Karen Merrick, 39, to 15 months in prison on one count of escape from custody and added the sentence onto the 15 months remaining on her original sentence.

Merrick was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in January 2020 to 30 months in prison on one count of accessory after the fact for driving the getaway vehicle in a December 2018 robbery of Iowa State Bank in Le Mars, Iowa. She had been released from prison in January 2021 and was serving a two-year term of supervised release. On Aug. 2, Merrick signed out of Dismas Charities Residential Re-Entry Center in Sioux City to go to work and did not return. She was arrested a month later in Minneapolis.

Merrick drove Phillip White from the scene of the bank robbery in a U-Haul van and led law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase into rural Plymouth County before officers were able to flatten the van's tires and bring it to a stop. White was sentenced to 12 years in prison.