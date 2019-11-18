Bartender fined for selling alcohol to teen involved in fatal crash

SPENCER, Iowa -- A bartender at a Spencer establishment has been fined $500 for serving alcohol to an underage man who later died in a vehicle crash.
Jacoba Knight, 37, of Milford, Iowa, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Clay County District Court to supplying alcohol to a person under legal age.
Magistrate Paul Caligiuri filed his sentencing order Monday. Knight also must pay a 35 percent surcharge on the fine, court costs and $1,300 in attorney fees.
A charge of providing alcohol to an intoxicated person was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Knight was arrested June 4 after an investigation into the April 26 fatal crash in which Alfonso Maldonado, 19, of Graettinger, Iowa, and Tephonte Smith, 21, of Estherville, Iowa, were killed after the car Maldonado was driving hit an electrical pole near Dickens, Iowa.
Maldonado and Smith had been drinking at Southside Grill in Spencer prior to the crash. Maldonado's blood alcohol content was later determined to be 0.258 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Maldonado died from his injuries at a hospital. Smith died at the scene.
Knight was charged with failing to check the 19-year-old's identification to determine if he was age 21 or older and could legally buy alcohol. She told investigators she had assumed a bouncer had already checked the teen's ID, according to a complaint filed in the case. Video surveillance showed Knight serving Maldonado.