Bartender fined for selling alcohol to teen involved in fatal crash

SPENCER, Iowa -- A bartender at a Spencer establishment has been fined $500 for serving alcohol to an underage man who later died in a vehicle crash.

Jacoba Knight, 37, of Milford, Iowa, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Clay County District Court to supplying alcohol to a person under legal age.

Magistrate Paul Caligiuri filed his sentencing order Monday. Knight also must pay a 35 percent surcharge on the fine, court costs and $1,300 in attorney fees.

A charge of providing alcohol to an intoxicated person was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.