Battle Creek man pleads not guilty of attempted murder

According to court documents, Mefferd fired several shots from a 9mm handgun at Darin Fritz during the March 20 fight in a home in the 600 block of Sixth Street in Battle Creek.

The two men were fighting when the woman pulled Fritz off of Mefferd, who then produced a handgun and fired at least one shot into an upstairs wall. The fight resumed, and Fritz was struck once in the lower right leg with a bullet. Mefferd fired at least four more times into the floor around Fritz and hit him in the head with the gun, court documents said.