 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Battle Creek man sentenced to prison for child porn possession
0 comments

Battle Creek man sentenced to prison for child porn possession

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Battle Creek, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

Russell Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced Wednesday to 135 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wilson used a cell phone from November 2016 to October 2018 to receive images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. While executing a search warrant at Wilson's home in October 2018, officers seized items from Wilson that contained child pornography.

In addition to his prison sentence, Wilson, who has a history of failing to comply with sex offender registry guidelines, also was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News