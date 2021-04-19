Battle Creek man sentenced to prison for child porn possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Battle Creek, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

Russell Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced Wednesday to 135 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wilson used a cell phone from November 2016 to October 2018 to receive images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. While executing a search warrant at Wilson's home in October 2018, officers seized items from Wilson that contained child pornography.

In addition to his prison sentence, Wilson, who has a history of failing to comply with sex offender registry guidelines, also was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

