Before toddler's death, grandmother noticed physical, behavior changes

SIOUX CITY -- Jamie Myers immediately knew something was wrong when she heard the pounding on her door and saw Tayvon Davis outside, holding her granddaughter, Maelynn.

Davis was panicked and frantic, telling her that the limp 19-month-old in his arms was having trouble breathing.

"He was holding Maelynn, and her head was on his shoulder," Myers testified. "I asked him what was wrong. He said, 'I don't know.' I know he mentioned he was giving her a bath."

After feeling the little girl's foot for a pulse, Myers said Thursday, the opening day of Davis' trial, they got in her SUV and drove to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. She said she didn't call 911 because she figured she lived close enough to the hospital that she could get there in the time it would take an ambulance to come to her apartment and then drive to the hospital.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, the live-in boyfriend of Maelynn's mother, Shannon Myers, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He's accused of injuring Maelynn numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when he and Jamie Myers took her to the MercyOne emergency room.

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple blunt-force injuries. The autopsy also showed healing bone fractures in several of the girl's vertebrae and ribs.

Davis later told investigators he dropped the girl while giving her a bath.

While on the way to the hospital on Aug. 22, Myers testified under questioning from the defense, she told Davis to push on Maelynn's chest to keep air moving in her body. Myers said she could not remember if Davis did any chest compressions.

At MercyOne, medical staff performed CPR on Maelynn and regained a pulse. By the time she was on a helicopter bound for Children's Hospital in Omaha about four hours later, she was on a ventilator. She died three days later.

While in the Sioux City emergency room, nurse Ruth Ball talked with Davis and Myers.

Davis was pacing, "continually saying I can't believe this," Ball said. He told her Maelynn had been fussy all morning and wouldn't eat much so he gave her a bath to try to calm her. Ball said he told her that when he took Maelynn out of the tub, she went limp. He said nothing about dropping her, Ball said.

Myers had concerns about Maelynn's health in the weeks leading up to her death. By Aug. 1, the girl's health and behavior were declining, she said.

"Something was wrong," said Myers, who lived in the same apartment complex and watched the girl for Shannon on Wednesdays and every other weekend. "She was always such a happy baby, but she wasn't. She was crying a lot."

Maelynn was seen by doctors three times Aug. 1-3 and was diagnosed with an ear infection and hand, foot and mouth disease. Myers said her granddaughter continued to become more lethargic and by Aug. 18 couldn't get off the couch to dance, one of her favorite activities. Prosecutors showed jurors a video Myers took of Maelynn. In it, the little girl moved her arms a bit to the music, but not much more.

"She didn't have the gumption to get up and move around," Myers said.

Two days later, Shannon Myers took Maelynn to the UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's emergency room, concerned about a bump on her daughter's head, a lack of weight gain and little energy.

Dr. Rita Jenkins testified that she examined Maelynn and found no external injuries. Blood tests revealed the girl had anemia. An x-ray showed no skull fractures.

In her opening statement to jurors, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins said Maelynn's health began to decline after Davis moved in with her and Shannon Myers.

"She stopped eating, she stopped walking, she wasn't herself," Timmins said. "Shannon will tell you she knew something was wrong and she tried to figure out what happened."

Davis' attorney, public defender Jennifer Solberg, told jurors Maelynn was a sick baby who at 4 months of age was seen by doctors because she was failing to thrive. A change in baby formula and surgery for craniosynostosis helped for a while, but the girl continued to have health problems that doctors couldn't solve.

"This was a very sick baby that doctors couldn't figure out when she was alive. They could figure out even less when she was no longer alive," Solberg said. "Mr. Davis did nothing intentionally to harm Maelynn Myers," Solberg said. "No one knows why Maelynn Myers stopped breathing. That is an unfortunate medical fact that set off a chain of events in this case."

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month police investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

