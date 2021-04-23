Belk couldn't tell right from wrong at time of fatal stabbing, doctor says

SIOUX CITY -- In the hours before he fatally stabbed Lisa Belk, Paul Belk's paranoia was in "full swing."
Dr. Kunal Patra, a psychiatrist who interviewed Belk for 11 hours in the months after he was arrested for killing his mother, testified that Belk told him that he had believed that his sister's apartment was bugged and that people were listening to his phone calls.
Looking out the window, Belk said, he saw two people in an alley carrying a hammer and a flare gun and believed they were going to kill him. By the time Lisa Belk arrived at Susan Belk's apartment, his paranoia expanded to include her, and he believed she was part of some plan to hurt him, Patra said. He later retrieved a knife from the kitchen before stabbing her 16 times with knives and a pair of scissors.
"He believed his life was in danger and he needed to protect himself," Patra said Friday, the fourth day of Belk's trial. "He decided to use a knife because in his mind he needed to protect himself."
Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14, 2020, death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of stabbing his sister in the arm and shoulder.
Patra diagnosed Belk with schizophrenia and said that in his medical opinion, at the time he stabbed his mother, Belk was in a diseased frame of mind.
"It made it impossible for him to distinguish right from wrong," Patra said.
Belk had been treated for schizophrenia months earlier after he was committed to a hospital in Virginia. Prior to his commitment, Patra said, Belk had believed he was being followed, and his girlfriend had reported him as being more irritable and quiet. All are signs of schizophrenia, Patra said.
But his treating psychiatrist in Virginia attributed Belk's psychotic behavior to chronic marijuana use, First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell said. During a lengthy cross examination of Patra, Campbell showed him pages of reports from Belk's two-week hospital stay. By the end of Belk's hospitalization, the doctor wrote that Belk was no longer reporting delusions and was not feeling agitated. The doctor believed Belk's problems were temporary, caused by marijuana use.
Belk had told Patra that he smoked marijuana the morning he stabbed his mother. Campbell said Patra omitted Belk's past drug use as one of the criteria for his diagnosis in a mental health report he submitted to the court.
"I understand you're trying to imply that I tried to hide it, but that is not the case here," Patra said.
Patra said that drug use is just one criteria, and he relied on interviews with the people who were in the room when Lisa Belk was stabbed to corroborate Paul Belk's statements about feeling agitated.
"Everything has to be taken in context," Patra said.
After Campbell finished his questions, defense attorney Andrew Munger asked Patra if the medications that Belk was given while in the hospital, not just his abstinence from marijuana, would have helped him feel better.
Patra said that probably was the case, adding that after Belk was discharged from the hospital, he did not continue to take the prescribed medication.
Belk has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Jeffrey Neary will decide the case.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.