Belk couldn't tell right from wrong at time of fatal stabbing, doctor says

SIOUX CITY -- In the hours before he fatally stabbed Lisa Belk, Paul Belk's paranoia was in "full swing."

Dr. Kunal Patra, a psychiatrist who interviewed Belk for 11 hours in the months after he was arrested for killing his mother, testified that Belk told him that he had believed that his sister's apartment was bugged and that people were listening to his phone calls.

Looking out the window, Belk said, he saw two people in an alley carrying a hammer and a flare gun and believed they were going to kill him. By the time Lisa Belk arrived at Susan Belk's apartment, his paranoia expanded to include her, and he believed she was part of some plan to hurt him, Patra said. He later retrieved a knife from the kitchen before stabbing her 16 times with knives and a pair of scissors.

"He believed his life was in danger and he needed to protect himself," Patra said Friday, the fourth day of Belk's trial. "He decided to use a knife because in his mind he needed to protect himself."

Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14, 2020, death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of stabbing his sister in the arm and shoulder.