Beresford man faces 41 counts including rape, child porn

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A tip about questionable behavior with an underage girl led to an investigation in which a Beresford, South Dakota, man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a toddler and possessing dozens of photos and videos depicting child pornography on his cellphone.

Mark Cornish, 30, is charged in Union County Circuit Court with single counts of first-degree rape and sexual exploitation of a minor and 39 counts of possession of child pornography.

A Family Dollar employee notified Beresford police on Aug. 26 about Cornish engaging in possible child abuse or sexual assault with a 13-year-old girl at the store. According to court documents, investigators reviewing surveillance camera footage from the store observed Cornish and the girl acting "flirtatious" with each other. Police interviewed the girl, who told them that she had babysat Cornish's two children and that they had kissed, hugged and cuddled at his home. She also admitted to sending him a nude photo of herself and that he had sent her photos of his penis.

On Aug. 29, police seized Cornish's cellphone and laptop during a search of his home, where he lived with his fiancee and their two young children.