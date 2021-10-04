Beresford man pleads not guilty to rape, child porn charges

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Beresford, South Dakota, man on Monday pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a toddler and possessing dozens of photos and videos depicting child pornography.

Mark Cornish, 30, entered his plea in Union County Circuit Court to single counts of first-degree rape and sexual exploitation of a minor and 39 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Aug. 29, police seized Cornish's cellphone and laptop during a search of his home, where he lived with his fiancee and their two young children.

According to court documents, investigators searching the contents found dozens of downloaded images and videos of nude children, some engaged in sexual activity. Investigators also found a video of the rape of a child they believed was taken on Cornish's phone inside his home.

Authorities began their investigation on Aug. 26, when police were notified of Cornish's behavior with a 13-year-old girl at the Family Dollar store. The girl told police that she had babysat Cornish's two children and that she and Cornish had kissed, hugged and cuddled at his home. She also admitted to sending him a nude photo of herself and that he had sent her photos of his penis.

Cornish was charged in 2018 in Georgia with sodomizing a child under age 10 and seven counts of child molestation. Those charges were later dropped.

