Beresford man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

SIOUX FALLS -- A Beresford, South Dakota, man was sentenced Monday to more than five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Anthony Berst, 34, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to 66 months in prison and must spend 10 years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Berst used his Snapchat account to upload files containing child pornography and also downloaded files that contained child porn onto his laptop and cell phone from Sept. 7, 2020, through Jan. 6.

