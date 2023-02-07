A former John Deere employee is suing the company, saying he was fired in retaliation for raising safety concerns over electric batteries.

Daniel White, of Bettendorf, claims he was fired after informing management about alleged safety risks related to batteries for autonomous tractors and other equipment. He was chief of electrification, small ag & turf, according to the suit, and started working for Deere in Moline in February 2022.

A Deere spokesperson did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

White had 24 years of experience, the lawsuit states, and his job was to help develop an autonomous, battery-powered tractor/farm product.

The week of June 20, 2022, he traveled to Kreisel Electric Inc., an Austrian company that makes electric batteries. Deere secured a majority ownership of Kreisel early last year. During the trip, White saw multiple safety risks, his complaint states.

One concern was immersion cooling of Kreisel's electric batteries, which contain no insulation between the cells and coolant, and White said he was concerned it could lead to electric shock, a chemical reaction or explosion. He took his complaints to several leadership personnel at Deere and at Kreisel, he said, where they were ignored.

Shortly after his visit to Kreisel, White met with Deere's director of electric powertrain and the CEO of Kreisel Electric. The complaint says the Deere employees and suppliers handling the batteries didn't know of the safety concerns. But the lawsuit also alleges Deere leadership was aware, not only because White informed them, but because there had been a failure in a competitor's battery and it was plausible it could happen again, according to his claim.

Instead, leadership for both companies demanded the Kreisel batteries be used in the development of autonomous equipment without additional testing.

White's lawsuit indicates he spoke with various company leaders in a range of roles, urging them to perform tests on the batteries, including what could happen in the event of "foreseeable misuse," which he categorized as standard testing criteria.

These tests included immersion, vibration, shock and salt spray, which the complaint identifies as standard safety tests. Though White said the tests are common, his suit alleges they were refused.

In late October, White said, he sent a proposal for battery testing to a global engineering manager. By Nov. 1, White was terminated.

The case has been moved from circuit court in Rock Island County and now is pending with the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

"Deere terminated White because of White's reports and complaints of serious safety concerns with the electric batteries that were to be used in the power equipment White's team was ultimately to produce," the complaint states.

The suit further claims White's termination was in violation of a clear mandate of Illinois law and official public policy of the State of Illinois. He is seeking compensation.

