LE MARS, Iowa -- A judge on Friday found Thomas Bibler guilty of a reduced charge related to the fatal stabbing of his sister.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary read his verdict in Plymouth County District Court, finding Bibler guilty of second-degree murder, rather than first-degree murder, as originally charged.
Neary ruled that Bibler was involuntarily intoxicated because he was under the influence of a sleeping aid at the time of Shannon Bogh's death. Neary said that Bibler was responsible for her death, but because of that intoxication, he was unable to form the specific intent to commit the crime, one of the elements required by state law to prove first-degree murder. Neary found Bibler not guilty of willful injury and going armed with intent for the same reason.
Neary scheduled sentencing for Feb. 22. Bibler faces a prison sentence of 50 years in prison. Had he been found guilty of first-degree murder, he would have received a lifetime prison sentence without the possibility of parole.
Bibler, 36, of Le Mars, stabbed Bogh June 11, 2016, while they talked outside her Le Mars home. An autopsy showed that Bogh, 27, died of internal bleeding after a major vein in her chest was cut by a sharp object. Authorities never located a knife or other object that could have been used as a weapon.
Bibler had waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have Neary decide his case. The trial began in July and ended on Aug. 1, when the defense rested its case. Neary then suspended the trial while Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond decided whether to call a rebuttal expert witness. The trial resumed on Nov. 1 with no witnesses, and Raymond and public defender Billy Oyadare gave their closing arguments before closing the trial.
Raymond said that Bibler had had a series of frustrating events that culminated with Bogh's stabbing.
Oyadare claimed an intoxication defense. Bibler testified that he took the prescribed sleep aid Ambien and other prescription drugs the night his sister died and that he didn't remember any of the events leading up to her death.
A psychologist testified for the defense that the sleeping drug could have caused Bibler to slip into a hypnotic state and would explain his memory loss.
A psychologist Raymond called to testify said several studies have linked Ambien to sudden violent acts, including homicide, committed by users who had no memory of committing them.