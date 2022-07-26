Big Ox claims South Sioux City breached contract

DAKOTA CITY -- Big Ox Energy claims actions by South Sioux City caused more than $10 million in damages to its now-closed renewable fuel plant and hurt the company's reputation.

In an answer and counterclaims to a lawsuit filed by the city, the Wisconsin-based company said the city breached its contract by allowing another company to illegally discharge acidic wastewater for treatment at Big Ox, causing the release of sewer gas that seeped into neighboring homes and leading to constant odor complaints and eventual lawsuits that ended in costly settlements.

Big Ox said the root cause of gas releases and odors was the city's failure to properly maintain and operate its sewer system, a violation of the agreement between the two parties.

"As a result of the city's breach of the agreement, Big Ox Energy has suffered damages in an amount to be proven at trial, but not less than $10 million," the company said in its July 18 filing in Dakota County District Court.

The city has yet to file a response.

The city had sued Big Ox and its lenders for breach of contract in December 2020, saying Big Ox misrepresented its abilities to develop the plant, which converted organic waste into methane and also pre-treated the city's industrial wastewater before discharging it across the Missouri River to Sioux City's treatment plant. The city is seeking a judge's order rescinding a 2014 tipping agreement and declaring the city does not owe millions of dollars in unpaid monthly fees that lenders are seeking.

Big Ox removed the lawsuit to federal court in January 2021, and a federal judge remanded it to Dakota County in September. District Judge Bryan Meismer in June denied a Big Ox motion to dismiss it.

Big Ox began operations in the city's Roth Industrial Park in September 2016 and was soon subject to odor complaints from neighbors. The city said Big Ox began failing to fulfill its promises to the city shortly thereafter, when it stopped accepting certain wastewater in an attempt to reduce odors.

In its counterclaim, Big Ox said the city knew, or should have known, that CHS Inc., a former soybean processor in the Roth Industrial Park, illegally released wastewater exceeding acidity standards into the city's sewer system for treatment at Big Ox. The acids reacted with common sulfides in the sewer system, Big Ox said, to cause the release of hydrogen sulfide gas, which began to enter nearby homes hooked to the sewer main in which Big Ox discharged its treated wastewater. CHS closed its plant in 2017, later sold it and paid an $80,000 civil penalty for federal wastewater violations.

Big Ox says the city compounded its breach of contract by routing the waste from Big Ox through that residential sewer main, and the city apparently hadn't checked to see that many of the homes along the main lacked required plumbing systems with safety features to prevent sewer gases from entering their homes.

Big Ox said the city's breaches led to equipment damage at its plant and excessive costs to respond to environmental issues, including numerous violations for gas emissions, sludge spills and solid waste storage.

Big Ox shut down operations in April 2019, when Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit because of nonpayment of outstanding fees and fines.

In January 2020, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox's air and stormwater permits because of failures to comply with state regulations.

The plant remains idled and is for sale.

In August, Big Ox and the city of South Sioux City agreed, along with insurance carriers and other private companies, to a $1.75 million settlement of 16 lawsuits filed by neighboring homeowners who claimed the city and Big Ox knew the city's sewer system was not capable of handling the volume and type of discharges coming from the plant and that odors and gas releases from the plant ruined their homes and caused health problems. Big Ox had previously settled a class action lawsuit filed by other homeowners who said odors had interfered with the ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of that settlement were confidential.

Big Ox agreed in September to pay a $1.1 million civil penalty to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for violations of federal and state environmental regulations.

South Sioux City remains involved in a federal lawsuit filed by Wells Fargo Trust Company, which is seeking more than $3.3 million in payments the city has not made since May 2019 under the tipping agreement it had signed with Big Ox, requiring it to make $225,000 monthly payments. That agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.

The city has denied Wells Fargo's claim for payment, saying it should not have to pay for monthly payments since March 2019, when it placed Big Ox in default of the tipping agreement for failing to operate the wastewater treatment facility in accordance with the agreement.