Big Ox lawsuit settled, dismissed

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A federal class action lawsuit accusing Big Ox Energy of negligence and causing a nuisance near its now-closed South Sioux City biofuels plant has been settled and dismissed.

The suit, filed by South Sioux City homeowners Gary Johnson and Sara Blum, was dismissed on Aug. 27, court records show.

Robert Stahle, a South Sioux City attorney, who along with a Detroit law firm specializing in class action cases represented Johnson and Blum, said the case has been resolved. He declined further comment.

Filed in January 2019 in U.S. District Court in Omaha, the suit alleged that odors from the plant had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values.

Though never certified as a class action, the suit's proposed class included more than 2,000 households within a 2-mile radius of the plant, located in the Roth Business Park on the city's south side, and damages being sought were approximately $5 million.

A Big Ox spokesman did not immediately return messages for comment.

The Wisconsin-based company shut down the plant, which converted organic waste into methane and also pretreated industrial waste and discharged it to Sioux City's Wastewater Treatment Plant, in April 2019 after Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit. The city's action was due in part to outstanding fees, fines and other charges of more than $3 million, a total Big Ox disputes.

In January, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox's air and stormwater permits because of a continual failure to comply with state regulations.

Subject to odor complaints soon after it began operations in September 2016, Big Ox still faces 15 lawsuits filed in Dakota County District Court by residents living near the plant.

Those lawsuits, all filed in 2017 and 2018, claim that toxic gases from the plant backed up into their homes through the city's sewer system and have caused health problems and property damage. The City of South Sioux City also is named in those suits.

Big Ox still faces a federal lawsuit filed by Carol Baker, who claims the company is partially responsible for her husband's death and that odors and gases from the plant ruined their home, making it uninhabitable. Robert Baker Sr., 74, died Dec. 29, 2016, two months after he and Carol Baker left their home at 3826 G St. They were staying in a hotel when Baker was injured in a fall, leading to complications that caused his death, the lawsuit says.

Judges also have entered at least three judgments against the company for nonpayment of claims to suppliers and others who provided services.